Microsoft, OpenAI Seek Decade-Long Alliance to Secure Future of AI Access Amid AGI Uncertainty

Microsoft and OpenAI are once again revisiting their partnership, exploring a new decade-long agreement that could redefine how both companies collaborate well into the future. As artificial intelligence technologies rapidly advance, particularly with the looming possibility of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), both firms are pushing to lock in long-term assurances that suit their evolving ambitions.

According to Bloomberg, the renewed discussions are centered on updating the terms of the current agreement, which could see Microsoft retain continued access to OpenAI’s most powerful technologies—even if OpenAI eventually claims to have achieved AGI. This clause is crucial for Microsoft, given that its flagship AI-driven products, including Copilot for Word, Excel, and GitHub, are deeply integrated with OpenAI’s GPT models.

Under the present deal, Microsoft’s rights to OpenAI’s most advanced systems would diminish once AGI is officially declared. That’s a major risk for the tech giant, whose generative AI efforts rely heavily on the consistent availability of those models. With OpenAI now nearing what it sees as AGI milestones, Microsoft is eager to renegotiate before reaching that tipping point.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is looking to become a public-benefit corporation—a status that prioritizes public good alongside profit. However, to make that structural transition, the AI lab reportedly needs Microsoft’s approval. In exchange for supporting the shift, Microsoft is said to be negotiating for greater equity in the restructured entity and an extension of its current AI access rights, which would otherwise expire in 2030 or earlier if AGI is declared.

The heart of the debate lies in defining AGI itself—a feat that remains elusive and conceptually vague. What qualifies as AGI? A chatbot composing original symphonies? Explaining complex movie plots like Inception? Without a universally accepted benchmark, the AGI clause becomes a gray area, prompting months of back-and-forth between the two partners.

Adding complexity to the negotiations, OpenAI has reportedly suggested to investors that Microsoft’s share of its revenue will shrink over time. That prospect may not sit well with Microsoft, which has invested billions into OpenAI’s success and relies on its models to power the Azure OpenAI Service.

The partnership has faced strains before. In June, The Information revealed previous clashes over the AGI clause. More recently, OpenAI’s move to diversify its cloud support—tapping into providers like Google, Oracle, and CoreWeave—has sparked further scrutiny about the long-term alignment between the two tech titans.

Complicating matters even more is Elon Musk’s ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI. Musk, a cofounder of the organization, has accused it of straying from its founding nonprofit ideals and becoming too aligned with Microsoft’s commercial interests.

For Microsoft, the timing of these negotiations is critical. With its quarterly earnings just around the corner, stakeholders will likely demand clarity on the future of its AI alliance with OpenAI—an alliance that could define the next chapter of the AI revolution.