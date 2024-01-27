Microsoft Teams underwent a global outage; Issues are resolved now

On Friday, Microsoft Teams experienced an outage, affecting thousands of users, as reported by the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The messaging platform saw over 13,000 incidents of users reporting issues, according to Downdetector, which monitors outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Whether it provided an unexpected break or disrupted critical tasks, a section of Microsoft Teams encountered disruptions on Friday for over eight hours.





Microsoft Team outages reported in the Last 24 hours



Four hours later, though, Microsoft reported, "Our failover operation did not provide immediate relief to all end users in North and South America regions." While the DownDetector spike has subsided, we are not sure if that's because services are substantially restored or there's no point complaining anymore.



We've completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement. The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor. Additional information can be found under TM710344 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 26, 2024



Microsoft's official account acknowledged outages in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa through status updates.

At 6:47 am Saturday, Microsoft tweeted that the worst is over but that the company was still working on it, with a few issues ongoing. Shortly after midnight Saturday, the tech giant called the all-clear: "We've confirmed that our Microsoft Teams service and features have been restored or have returned to optimal health," it shared.

We’ve seen significant improvements or full remediation in many of the Teams features affected by this incident. We're closely monitoring the fixes and workstreams to address any remaining impact scenarios associated with this event.

More (cont) https://t.co/AF22hHjvvT — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 27, 2024





We're investigating an issue impacting multiple Microsoft Teams features. Further details can be found under TM710344 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 26, 2024

Certainly, if you encountered difficulties communicating with your colleagues through Microsoft's business communication platform, that might be the reason. We received reports indicating that some users were unable to log into Teams altogether, and others experienced issues such as missing messages, attachments, delays, and more.



As of late Friday, Microsoft had already gotten to the point where you should've been able to log in, load messages, view media, and access call recordings — but that anonymous users might still have been unable to join meetings, seen delays, had trouble rejoining meetings or loading Copilot history, and that you probably shouldn't reboot your computer if you need to log into Teams since that was an issue too.