Microsoft Teams underwent a global outage; Issues are resolved now
Microsoft Teams experienced a global outage lasting more than eight hours, but the issues have been resolved now.
On Friday, Microsoft Teams experienced an outage, affecting thousands of users, as reported by the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The messaging platform saw over 13,000 incidents of users reporting issues, according to Downdetector, which monitors outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Whether it provided an unexpected break or disrupted critical tasks, a section of Microsoft Teams encountered disruptions on Friday for over eight hours.
Microsoft Team outages reported in the Last 24 hours
Four hours later, though, Microsoft reported, "Our failover operation did not provide immediate relief to all end users in North and South America regions." While the DownDetector spike has subsided, we are not sure if that's because services are substantially restored or there's no point complaining anymore.
Microsoft's official account acknowledged outages in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa through status updates.
At 6:47 am Saturday, Microsoft tweeted that the worst is over but that the company was still working on it, with a few issues ongoing. Shortly after midnight Saturday, the tech giant called the all-clear: "We've confirmed that our Microsoft Teams service and features have been restored or have returned to optimal health," it shared.
Certainly, if you encountered difficulties communicating with your colleagues through Microsoft's business communication platform, that might be the reason. We received reports indicating that some users were unable to log into Teams altogether, and others experienced issues such as missing messages, attachments, delays, and more.
As of late Friday, Microsoft had already gotten to the point where you should've been able to log in, load messages, view media, and access call recordings — but that anonymous users might still have been unable to join meetings, seen delays, had trouble rejoining meetings or loading Copilot history, and that you probably shouldn't reboot your computer if you need to log into Teams since that was an issue too.