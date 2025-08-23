Microsoft Tests Android App Resume Feature on Windows 11 with Spotify

Microsoft is experimenting with a Windows 11 feature that bridges the gap between smartphones and PCs. The new tool allows users to resume Android apps directly on their computer, beginning with Spotify as the first supported app.

The feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. To test it, users need to link their Android phone with their PC. Once a song is playing on Spotify’s mobile app, Windows 11 will display a notification reading “Resume from your phone” along with a “Continue on this PC” prompt. Selecting it opens the Spotify desktop app — or guides you to install it — and continues playback seamlessly.

Microsoft initially teased the feature during a Build 2025 demo, which has since been removed. Its functionality resembles Apple’s Handoff, which enables users to switch activities across devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

While the company hasn’t confirmed plans for wider app support, the idea is clear: extend this continuity tool to other activities, such as reading articles or drafting emails. If successful, it could become one of Windows 11’s most convenient cross-device features.

For now, Spotify fans can enjoy the first glimpse of what may be a bigger step in Microsoft’s push toward smoother device integration.