Microsoft to Raise Xbox Series X and S Prices in the US This October

Microsoft is set to increase the prices of its Xbox consoles in the United States starting October 3, 2025. The company confirmed that the Xbox Series X will now retail at $649.99, up from the current $599.99. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S will rise to $399.99, up by $20 from its present $379.99.

This marks the second price adjustment of the year, and Microsoft attributes the decision to “changes in the macroeconomic environment.” In simpler terms, industry analysts say tariffs are the main driver of the rising costs.

While US customers will feel the pinch, Microsoft clarified that Xbox console prices in other regions will remain unchanged. Accessories such as controllers and headsets in the US will also hold steady, avoiding additional increases for now.

The Updated Price List for US Buyers

Here’s how the new pricing will look beginning in October:

· Xbox Series S (512GB): $399.99 (previously $379.99)

· Xbox Series S (1TB): $449.99 (previously $429.99)

· Xbox Series X: $649.99 (previously $599.99)

· Xbox Series X Digital: $599.99 (previously $549.99)

· Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $799.99 (previously $729.99)

· The special edition 2TB Galaxy Black model is seeing the steepest rise at $70, pushing it close to the $800 mark.

A Trend of Climbing Prices

This is not the first time Microsoft has adjusted its console pricing. Back in May, the company announced global hikes, which affected both consoles and accessories. Those changes raised the Xbox Series X by $100 and the Series S by $80. Combined with the latest announcement, US gamers are now seeing the Series X cost $150 more and the Series S $100 more within just six months.

The Galaxy Black Special Edition, in particular, highlights how sharply prices have shifted. The console originally debuted nearly a year ago at $599.99. By next month, its retail price will stand at $799.99 — representing a staggering $200 increase in just a year.

Games Avoid Price Bump for Now

Interestingly, while hardware prices continue to rise, Microsoft recently reversed its plan to increase the cost of its first-party games. The company had been preparing to launch new titles at $80 this holiday season but walked back the decision in July, easing at least some of the financial pressure on players.

What It Means for Gamers

For many US consumers, this latest increase may feel like déjà vu, coming so soon after the last round of hikes. With inflation, tariffs, and shifting production costs continuing to pressure the tech industry, gamers are left wondering if the price of playing will keep climbing into 2026.

For now, the US remains the only market facing these fresh increases. Microsoft’s global customers, at least, can breathe easy — but the situation highlights the broader economic challenges facing the gaming industry.