Microsoft to Retire Classic Mail and Calendar Apps, Introducing New Outlook for Windows in 2025

Microsoft has announced that its classic Mail, Calendar, and People applications for Windows will no longer be supported after December 31, 2024. After this cutoff, users cannot send emails, manage events, or access contacts in these legacy applications. In place of these familiar tools, Microsoft is launching an updated version of Outlook for Windows, which will be fully integrated into Windows 11 and offers a more modern, user-friendly interface.

For current users of Windows Mail, Calendar, and People, Microsoft is gradually facilitating the transition to the new Outlook for Windows. This updated app combines email, calendar, and contact management into a single streamlined interface designed to be more intuitive and customizable. The new Outlook promises a cohesive experience that centralizes email accounts, schedule management, and contacts, making productivity tasks smoother and more efficient.

Key Changes and Data Transfer Process

As of January 1, 2025, the classic Mail, Calendar, and People apps will be inaccessible. Users are advised to export any locally stored data—such as emails, contacts, and calendar events—from these apps before this deadline. Microsoft has provided step-by-step guides to assist with this process, ensuring no critical information is lost during the transition. Once in the new Outlook, users will have access to a broader range of services, including support for accounts from providers like Gmail and Yahoo in addition to their Outlook accounts.

Benefits of the New Outlook

The revamped Outlook for Windows comes with several improvements over its predecessors. Key among them are advanced AI tools designed to enhance email writing by reducing errors and suggesting impactful phrasing. This AI support is aimed at making communication more effective and time-efficient. The new Outlook also consolidates multiple accounts into one unified inbox, allowing users to check emails from various providers without switching between apps.

Additionally, the new app enhances scheduling and event-sharing tools, making it easier to organize appointments and meetings. Outlook’s calendar is seamlessly integrated, enabling users to manage events and reminders alongside their inbox, all within the same application.

Enhanced Security and Web Integration

Security remains a priority in the new Outlook, with robust features to protect users from phishing and scams. The application will also integrate with Microsoft 365, allowing users to access Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint directly from Outlook’s interface, further enhancing productivity and convenience.

Previewing the New Outlook Experience

For users interested in exploring the updated Outlook before the transition is complete, Microsoft offers a preview option accessible through the current Mail and Calendar apps. Users can switch between the new and classic versions of Outlook to get a feel for the improved features at their own pace.

The updated Outlook app aims to provide an all-in-one solution for managing emails, calendars, and contacts, built with better integration, more advanced features, and a focus on user-friendly design. Microsoft’s phased approach ensures a smooth user transition as the company moves forward with a more unified, efficient app for Windows 11.