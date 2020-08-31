Moto G9 to go on sale on Flipkart today: Know price and specs

Moto G9 made its debut in the Indian market last week at the cost of Rs 11,499. The main highlights of the smartphone is its Snapdragon 662 chipset, 48 MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Moto G9 will go on sale for the first time today, August 31, in India.

Moto G9 Price

The smartphone comes in a single variant that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced for Rs 11,499. Moto G9 will be available in sapphire blue and forest green colour variants. The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

We can't wait either! The stunning #motog9 goes on sale TOMORROW at 12 PM only on @Flipkart! From Qualcomm® SD™ 662 processor and 48 MP f/1.7 Triple Camera System, to a 5000 mAh battery with 20W Turbopower™ charging, you've got it all at just ₹11,499. https://t.co/fkBPGu6znm pic.twitter.com/SXgjcFrLbT — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 30, 2020

Moto G9 Specifications

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch TFT HD + Max Vision display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card works with Android 10.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, the Moto G9 has an 8 MP camera on the front.

One of the most outstanding features of smartphones is their 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. As per the company, the battery can last up to two days.