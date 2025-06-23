Mysterious space signal every 2 hours reveals new star duo and stuns scientists

Astronomers have detected a highly unusual radio signal from deep space that repeats every two hours with astonishing precision. Tracked to the Ursa Major constellation, this regular cosmic pulse has defied traditional scientific explanations and led to the discovery of a never-before-seen binary star system.

The strange phenomenon was observed using the LOFAR (Low Frequency Array) radio telescope, which picked up long-lasting radio bursts—different from the typical fast radio bursts (FRBs) that last milliseconds. These new signals stretch over several seconds and recur like clockwork every 125.5 minutes.

At the heart of the mystery lies a binary system now named ILT J1101, made up of a white dwarf and a red dwarf locked in a tight orbit. These two stellar remnants orbit each other so closely that their magnetic fields interact violently, releasing powerful radio waves detectable across vast interstellar distances. Optical and spectroscopic studies confirmed the existence of this system and revealed the red dwarf’s movement is being influenced by the hidden gravitational pull of its white dwarf partner.

What makes this discovery truly groundbreaking is that white dwarfs—once thought incapable of generating long-duration radio pulses—have now been proven to emit them. This discovery shifts the paradigm of what types of celestial objects can produce repeating radio signals, expanding the focus beyond neutron stars and pulsars.

The implications are enormous. Could this discovery be a key to decoding the origins of the elusive fast radio bursts that have puzzled astronomers for years? Researchers believe ILT J1101 could offer critical insights, especially since its predictable signals provide a unique laboratory to study magnetic interactions in compact binary systems.

Scientists now plan to dive deeper into the ultraviolet spectrum to better understand the white dwarf's temperature, age, and evolution. These observations could further unravel the energy mechanics behind these pulses.

Moreover, this discovery showcases the essential role of next-generation telescopes like LOFAR. Their sensitivity and resolution allow researchers to catch rare cosmic events that would have remained hidden from older technologies.

As scientists continue to scan the skies for more such systems, the mystery of ILT J1101 reminds us how little we still know about our universe. Could more compact star duos like this be out there, quietly pulsing away? One thing is clear: the cosmos is far more dynamic—and surprising—than we imagined.