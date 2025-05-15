New Dinosaur Species Maleriraptor kuttyi Discovered in India Sheds Light on Triassic Evolution

A new species of dinosaur, Maleriraptor kuttyi, has been identified in the Upper Maleri Formation of south-central India, offering fresh insights into the early evolution of carnivorous dinosaurs. This remarkable discovery, described in a study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, highlights the species’ role in filling a temporal gap in the fossil record, bridging the South American herrerasaurids with their younger North American counterparts.

Maleriraptor kuttyi lived during the Norian stage of the Triassic period, around 220 million years ago, challenging previous assumptions about the distribution of herrerasaurs.

The Discovery of Maleriraptor kuttyi

The fossilized remains of Maleriraptor kuttyi were found over 40 years ago in Pranhita-Godavari Valley, about 1 km south of Annaram village, India. This discovery is particularly significant as the Upper Maleri Formation represents a critical period in the early evolution of dinosaurs, just slightly younger than the first Carnian radiation of dinosaurs. The fossils offer evidence that herrerasaurs, a group of early predatory dinosaurs, managed to survive in Gondwana during the early Norian, a period marked by the extinction of rhynchosaurs, a group of herbivorous reptiles.

The presence of herrerasaurs in India, but not South America during this period, may be linked to the paleoclimate of India, which had environmental conditions more similar to those in southern North America. This suggests that climatic factors may have played a role in the survival and distribution of different dinosaur species across the supercontinent of Pangaea.

The Role of Herrerasaurians in Dinosaur Evolution

Herrerasaurians represent some of the oldest predatory dinosaurs, and their discovery helps fill a significant gap in our understanding of dinosaur evolution. As Dr. Martín Ezcurra from the Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales notes, “Herrerasaurs represent the oldest radiation of predatory dinosaurs.” These dinosaurs appeared in the fossil record around 228 million years ago and became extinct by the end of the Triassic period.

Until recently, the fossil record of herrerasaurs was largely confined to the Ischigualasto Formation in northwestern Argentina and the Candelária sequence in southern Brazil. These regions contain fossils of bipedal carnivores that ranged in size from 1.2 to 6 meters (3.9 to 19.7 feet). The discovery of Maleriraptor kuttyi extends the range of herrerasaurs, providing new evidence that these early dinosaurs were more widespread than previously thought, surviving in Gondwana during a period when their South American counterparts were beginning to fade out.

A Climatic Puzzle: Why India Hosts Early Herrerasaurians

The presence of herrerasaurs in India during the early Norian provides a valuable clue into the paleoclimate of the time. While these dinosaurs were previously known to exist only in South America during the Triassic, the climatic conditions of India during the Norian may explain the species’ survival. As the study highlights, global paleoclimatic reconstructions suggest that India during this period had mean annual temperatures and precipitation patterns more akin to those of southern North America than to South America.

The similarity in climate between India and parts of North America during the early Norian could help explain why certain dinosaur species, like herrerasaurs, were able to thrive in India while disappearing from South America. This new information about the paleoclimate of India and its influence on prehistoric faunas could reshape how we think about the spread and survival of species in the ancient world.

The Legacy of Herrerasaurians in Triassic Ecosystems

The study of Maleriraptor kuttyi and other herrerasaurs reveals the intricate web of interactions that shaped the ecosystems of the Triassic period. These dinosaurs played a key role in the development of predatory dinosaur lineages, marking the earliest stages of carnivorous dinosaurs. Herrerasaurus ischigualastensis, in particular, was the most abundant species in the Ischigualasto Formation, thriving in the early Carnian period.

The discovery of Maleriraptor kuttyi shows that these early predators were not confined to South America but were also present in Gondwana, suggesting that early dinosaur ecosystems were far more diverse and widespread than previously understood. This finding highlights the importance of the Upper Maleri Formation as a key site for understanding the early diversification of Triassic dinosaurs.