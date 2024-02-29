New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders, Details

As anticipation mounts for Samsung's next-generation foldables, leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer a glimpse into its design, drawing inspiration from the Galaxy S24 series. Shared by tipsters ahead of the official announcement, the leaked images showcase subtle alterations and a boxy aesthetic reminiscent of Samsung's latest flagship lineup.

The leaked renders, unveiled by @OnLeaks via SmartPrix, depict minimal design tweaks that echo the sleek profile of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 adopts sharper edges instead of curved ones, aligning with contemporary design trends. The smartphone features a triple camera setup aligned similarly to its predecessor, alongside a punch-hole selfie camera on the outer screen and an under-display selfie camera on the inner screen.



Expected to sport a 7.6-inch display when unfolded and a 6.2-inch cover display, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts dimensions of 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm. The boxy design results in slight alterations in dimensions compared to its predecessor, with a 1.4 mm reduction in height and a 2.6 mm increase in width. Notably, the absence of an S Pen storage slot and the utilization of a droplet-style hinge mark notable departures from previous iterations.



Beyond its aesthetic enhancements, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to feature a Dynamic AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. As speculation swirls around Samsung's upcoming foldable flagship, the leaked renders offer an early glimpse into its design evolution, hinting at a seamless integration of style and functionality inspired by Samsung's acclaimed Galaxy S24 series.