Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Set to Launch with 50MP Camera and Dimensity 7300 Pro on April 28

Nothing is all set to unveil its next budget smartphone under the CMF brand— the CMF Phone 2 Pro—on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST in India. Alongside this anticipated smartphone, the company will also introduce a new lineup of CMF audio products, which could include the Buds 2, Buds 2a, or Buds 2 Plus. These launches mark the second major wave of releases under Nothing’s CMF sub-brand, which first arrived on the scene in September 2023.

In the run-up to the launch, Nothing has begun dropping key teasers and revealing confirmed specifications. From what we know so far, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is shaping up to be a photography-forward device, with a triple rear camera setup, sleek dual-tone design, and performance powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

Aiming for Camera Excellence on a Budget

The CMF brand was created to offer practical, affordable smartphones for everyday users, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro continues that legacy—only with a notable leap in camera capabilities.

Nothing has officially confirmed that this device will boast a triple-lens rear camera, including a 50MP main sensor (1/1.57-inch), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with optical zoom—something rarely seen in sub-Rs 20,000 smartphones. This strategic shift could signal Nothing’s intent to elevate smartphone photography in the budget segment, where most brands usually settle for basic dual-camera setups. It will be interesting to see how Nothing balances cost and performance with such hardware.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset—an upgrade over the original CMF Phone’s Dimensity 7300 5G processor. This new chip is expected to offer smoother multitasking, enhanced gaming performance, and better battery efficiency.

Nothing claims that the CMF Phone 2 Pro is optimised to deliver the “segment’s best gaming experience.” It promises support for popular titles like BGMI at up to 120fps, and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate ensures ultra-responsive controls. The chipset also includes MediaTek’s 6th-gen NPU, which will handle tasks like image enhancement and AI-powered processing for everyday use.

Software & Smart Utility Features

In terms of software, Nothing is borrowing features from its flagship models. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will integrate the “Essential Space” button—an AI-based productivity tool introduced earlier in the Nothing Phone 2a series. This feature allows users to manage tasks and apps more intuitively through a customizable, single-click experience.

Design Evolution and Audio Surprise

The phone will feature a dual-tone finish, offering a more refined aesthetic while still sticking to the CMF design language introduced with the first CMF Phone. Though the complete colour options and materials haven’t been disclosed, early teasers suggest a focus on sleek looks combined with functional design.

Also sharing the spotlight at the event will be Nothing’s new CMF audio lineup. The original CMF Buds received positive reviews, and the introduction of three new earbuds signals a serious push in the affordable audio segment. While details are limited for now, it’s safe to assume that improved sound quality, battery life, and connectivity will be part of the package.

With a high-resolution camera setup, solid mid-range chipset, gaming enhancements, and AI features, the CMF Phone 2 Pro seems to be a strong contender in the sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone segment. While pricing is yet to be officially announced, the combination of specs and design suggests Nothing is aiming to redefine what users can expect from an affordable phone. As the launch date approaches, all eyes will be on whether this device delivers on its promises.