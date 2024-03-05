Live
Nothing launches Phone (2a) with dual 50MP camera in India
London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Tuesday launched its highly anticipated smartphone -- Phone (2a), with dual 50MP camera in India.
Phone (2a) will be available at Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and other leading outlets in Black and White colours, with three models to choose from -- 8GB+128GB (Rs 23,999), 8GB+256GB (Rs 25,999), and 12GB+256GB (Rs 27,999) from March 12.
"Phone (2a) is going to enable more people to experience the Nothing innovations that many have come to love, and we’re confident it will become our best-selling product ever,” Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, said in a statement.
Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 pro chipset, Phone (2a) boasts a 50MP(OIS)+50MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5 powered by Android 14.
The device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Phone (2a) supports 45W fast charging, delivering 50 per cent of power in just 20 minutes, according to the company. In addition, Nothing's sub-brand CMF launched two new products -- Neckband Pro and Buds.
Buds will be available to purchase at Rs 2,499 starting March 8. It will initially be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,299. The Neckband Pro will be sold at Rs 1,999 from March 11. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 in the country, the company said.