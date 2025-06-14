Live
Nothing Phone 3, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X200 FE & more: Top smartphones in July 2025
Get ready for the hottest smartphone launches of July 2025! From the premium Nothing Phone 3 to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X200 FE, here’s what’s coming.
July 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for smartphone enthusiasts, with several high-profile launches lined up. Leading the pack is the much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3), set to debut on July 1 with a premium design, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and revamped camera system. The Glyph Interface is gone, marking a shift in aesthetics.
Samsung is ready to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 7 Ultra, and Flip 7, with a focus on slimmer, lighter, and more powerful foldables.
Vivo is expected to release the X Fold 5 with a large AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the X200 FE offers a compact flagship experience with the Dimensity 9300+.
Other notable launches include OnePlus Nord 5 & Nord CE 5, Oppo Reno 14 5G, and Poco F7 5G—each targeting different price segments, ensuring something for every buyer this season.