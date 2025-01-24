Live
Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Launch Date, Features and What to Expect
The Nothing Phone (3a) series promises exciting upgrades, including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors, enhanced cameras, and affordable pricing under ₹30,000.
The Nothing Phone (3a) series is set to launch soon, with rumours pointing to a March or April 2025 release. Leaks, including an email from Nothing CEO Carl Pei, suggest that the flagship Phone 3 might debut earlier in the first quarter. At the same time, company executive Lucy Birley hinted at a product debut in April 2025. These updates make it likely that the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus will launch as mid-range offerings shortly after.
Nothing Phone (3a) series: Specifications and Features
The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus are expected to feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, offering smooth performance. Benchmarks reveal promising scores, with 1,149 for single-core and 2,813 for multi-core tasks. Both models are expected to pack 8GB of RAM and an Adreno 810 GPU, ensuring reliable multitasking and gaming capabilities.
Camera enthusiasts may be excited by the rumoured upgrades. The Phone (3a) will likely feature a telephoto lens, while the Phone (3a) Plus could include a periscope lens for better zoom capabilities. Battery life, however, might decrease slightly compared to previous models, as the Phone (3a) is expected to house a 4,290mAh battery instead of the 5,000mAh seen in earlier iterations.
Nothing Phone (3a) series: Pricing and Affordability
The Nothing Phone (3a) series is expected to maintain a competitive price point, likely under ₹30,000, similar to its predecessors. This pricing strategy positions the series as an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking premium features.
With the Nothing Phone (3a) series, the company continues blending innovative features with affordability. From the upgraded Snapdragon chipset to enhanced camera functionality, the series is poised to stand out in the mid-range smartphone market. Watch for official announcements as the launch date approaches.