Nothing, Samsung, Motorola & more; Top 5 smartphones launching next week

July 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts. Several major brands including Nothing, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, and Vivo are set to launch their latest devices, ranging from budget-friendly models to cutting-edge flagships. Here’s a quick look at the top five phones to watch out for this month.

1. Motorola G96

Expected to launch early July, the Motorola G96 will likely feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It is said to come with Hello UI based on Android 15 and promises 3 years of OS updates. The device might sport a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Leaked colors include Ashleigh Blue, Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, and Greener Pasture, with an estimated price around ₹22,000.

2. Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing’s much-awaited flagship, the Phone (3), will debut on July 1. Ditching its signature Glyph interface, the new model is expected to have a dot matrix-style display on the back. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, feature a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, and offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor. Built with premium materials and refined software, the Phone (3) is expected to cost around £800 (~₹90,000).

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7

Samsung will unveil its next-gen foldables on July 9 in New York. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature an 8.2-inch inner display, Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chipset, and a massive 200MP primary camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with a nearly bezel-less 6.8-inch cover display and dual 50MP cameras. Both phones are expected to run One UI 8 based on Android 16 and feature improved battery life.

4. Oppo Reno 14 Series

Launching in India on July 3, the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. They will run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Camera specs include a 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto on the standard model. The Reno 14 Pro may feature three 50MP cameras. Battery sizes could go up to 6,200mAh.

5. Vivo X200 FE (Compact Flagship to Watch)

Though not much has been revealed yet, Vivo’s X200 FE is expected to enter the premium mid-range segment in July. Early leaks hint at a compact design, high refresh rate display, and a capable camera system—positioning it as a solid choice for those looking for power in a smaller form factor.