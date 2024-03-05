Nothing Unveils CMF Buds and Neckband Pro Under Rs 3,000

Nothing launches CMF Buds and Neckband Pro at the Nothing Phone 2a launch event, catering to budget-conscious consumers.



CMF Buds: Features



CMF Buds feature four HD microphones, Clear Voice Technology, a 12.4mm bio-fibre driver, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, and up to 35.5 hours of playback.

CMF Buds: Color Options



CMF Buds are available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange, offering users a choice to match their style preferences.

CMF Buds: Pricing and Availability



CMF Buds priced at Rs 2,499 will be available on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, and Vijay Sales starting March 8. Neckband Pro, priced at Rs 1,999, will be available from March 11.

Neckband Pro: Specifications



Neckband Pro features Hybrid ANC technology, a 13.6mm composite diaphragm driver, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, an IP55 rating, and up to 37 hours of playback.

CMF Buds and Neckband Pro: Fast Charging and Connectivity



Both devices support fast charging, offering extended playback time with short charging durations. They are compatible with the Nothing X app for customization and provide seamless connectivity with Google and Microsoft devices.

CMF Buds and Neckband Pro: Exclusive Offers



CMF Buds and Neckband Pro will have introductory prices of Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively, during the initial sale period.