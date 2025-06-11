Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: "The new programming language is human

At London Tech Week 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a striking statement that reflects how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the very foundation of computing.

"There's a new programming language," Huang said. "This new programming language is called human."

Huang emphasized that programming AI today no longer requires deep knowledge of complex languages like C++ or Python. Instead, AI now responds to everyday human language. “Most people don’t know C++, very few know Python, and everybody knows human,” he remarked.

According to Huang, AI has become “a great equalizer,” giving anyone the ability to interact with machines by simply talking to them. “We used to have to architect and design complex systems. Now, you just ask nicely,” he added, illustrating how prompts can generate code, poems, and even images.

He offered a poetic example:

“You could say, ‘You are an incredible poet, steeped in Shakespeare. Please write a poem about today's keynote.’ And the AI will generate something beautiful. You can even say, ‘I think you can do better,’ and it will try again—often succeeding.”

However, Huang didn’t shy away from a deeper warning. At a recent Milken Institute Global Conference, he cautioned, “You're not going to lose your job to AI, but you’re going to lose it to someone who uses AI.”

His message is clear: the future of work won’t be shaped by AI replacing humans, but by how well humans adapt and leverage AI as a tool.