NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Answers - December 30, 2024
Solve today's NYT Connections puzzle! Find the hidden connections between words in this daily word game. Check out the answers and helpful hints for December 30, 2024.
NYT Connections is a fun word puzzle game where you need to group 16 words into 4 categories. Here’s how to play and some hints for today’s game (December 30, 2024):
Categories:
- Yellow: Lunch Orders (Foods that are often eaten with chips or salad)
- Green: Things used to make coffee
- Blue: Words that mean paying or settling something
- Purple: Famous names with an exclamation mark
Answers:
- Lunch Orders: Club, Hero, Melt, Wrap
- Used to Make Coffee: Beans, Filter, Grinder, Water
- Pay, with “Up”: Ante, Cough, Pony, Settle
- Names with “!”: Airplane, Jeopardy, Pink, Yahoo
How to Play:
In this game, you’ll see 16 words. Your job is to group them into 4 different categories. It’s like finding hidden connections between words. You can try different combinations, and the game will tell you if you’re right or wrong. It’s a fun way to learn new words and improve your vocabulary!