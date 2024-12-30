  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Answers - December 30, 2024

NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Answers - December 30, 2024
x

NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Answers - December 30, 2024

Highlights

Solve today's NYT Connections puzzle! Find the hidden connections between words in this daily word game. Check out the answers and helpful hints for December 30, 2024.

NYT Connections is a fun word puzzle game where you need to group 16 words into 4 categories. Here’s how to play and some hints for today’s game (December 30, 2024):

Categories:

- Yellow: Lunch Orders (Foods that are often eaten with chips or salad)

- Green: Things used to make coffee

- Blue: Words that mean paying or settling something

- Purple: Famous names with an exclamation mark

Answers:

- Lunch Orders: Club, Hero, Melt, Wrap

- Used to Make Coffee: Beans, Filter, Grinder, Water

- Pay, with “Up”: Ante, Cough, Pony, Settle

- Names with “!”: Airplane, Jeopardy, Pink, Yahoo

How to Play:

In this game, you’ll see 16 words. Your job is to group them into 4 different categories. It’s like finding hidden connections between words. You can try different combinations, and the game will tell you if you’re right or wrong. It’s a fun way to learn new words and improve your vocabulary!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick