NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Answers - December 30, 2024

NYT Connections is a fun word puzzle game where you need to group 16 words into 4 categories. Here’s how to play and some hints for today’s game (December 30, 2024):

Categories:

- Yellow: Lunch Orders (Foods that are often eaten with chips or salad)

- Green: Things used to make coffee

- Blue: Words that mean paying or settling something

- Purple: Famous names with an exclamation mark

Answers:

- Lunch Orders: Club, Hero, Melt, Wrap

- Used to Make Coffee: Beans, Filter, Grinder, Water

- Pay, with “Up”: Ante, Cough, Pony, Settle

- Names with “!”: Airplane, Jeopardy, Pink, Yahoo

How to Play:

In this game, you’ll see 16 words. Your job is to group them into 4 different categories. It’s like finding hidden connections between words. You can try different combinations, and the game will tell you if you’re right or wrong. It’s a fun way to learn new words and improve your vocabulary!