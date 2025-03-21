NYT Strands March 21 Hints and Solution: Ode to the Aubergine

If you're playing Strands, the New York Times' word-search game, here's your guide to today's puzzle:

Today's Theme: Ode to the Aubergine

The words today are all related to a kitchen, specifically dishes made with eggplant.

Spangram Hint: Today's spangram is vertical.

Spangram Answer: EggplantDish

Word List for March 21:

Parmigiana

Stuffed

Ratatouille

Moussaka

EggplantDish

Remember, every letter in the grid is part of a word, and the game challenges you to find all of them in quirky shapes and directions. Enjoy!