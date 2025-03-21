  • Menu
NYT Strands March 21 Hints and Solution: Ode to the Aubergine

Strands’ theme for March 21 is "Ode to the Aubergine," with all the words related to eggplant dishes. The spangram is vertical, and today's spangram answer is "EggplantDish." The word list includes Parmigiana, Stuffed, Ratatouille, Moussaka, and EggplantDish.

If you're playing Strands, the New York Times' word-search game, here's your guide to today's puzzle:

Today's Theme: Ode to the Aubergine

The words today are all related to a kitchen, specifically dishes made with eggplant.

Spangram Hint: Today's spangram is vertical.

Spangram Answer: EggplantDish

Word List for March 21:

  • Parmigiana
  • Stuffed
  • Ratatouille
  • Moussaka
  • EggplantDish

Remember, every letter in the grid is part of a word, and the game challenges you to find all of them in quirky shapes and directions. Enjoy!

