Live
- Akhilesh takes jibe at BJP MLA's threat; calls IAS Abhishek Prakash's suspension a 'drama'
- Honey trap row echoes in K'taka Assembly for second consecutive day
- AAP’s rejig after poll debacle: Bhardwaj replaces Gopal Rai in Delhi, Sisodia moved to Punjab
- I consider this as my debut: Vishal Kaith on national team comeback after 2,377 days
- Bengaluru's Decline: Reddit User Shares Frustrations Over Dust, Traffic, Declining Civic Sense
- Uproar in Bihar Assembly over CM Nitish Kumar's national anthem row
- Kerala BJP worker murder case: CM Vijayan’s Press Secy’s brother among 9 CPI(M) members held guilty
- BIS set to launch annual programme for standardisation 2025-26
- Chhattisgarh govt announces largesse to ‘Maoist-free’ villages
- Alia Bhatt in awe of the Netflix series, 'Adolescence', calls it 'perfection'
NYT Strands March 21 Hints and Solution: Ode to the Aubergine
Highlights
Strands’ theme for March 21 is "Ode to the Aubergine," with all the words related to eggplant dishes. The spangram is vertical, and today's spangram answer is "EggplantDish." The word list includes Parmigiana, Stuffed, Ratatouille, Moussaka, and EggplantDish.
If you're playing Strands, the New York Times' word-search game, here's your guide to today's puzzle:
Today's Theme: Ode to the Aubergine
The words today are all related to a kitchen, specifically dishes made with eggplant.
Spangram Hint: Today's spangram is vertical.
Spangram Answer: EggplantDish
Word List for March 21:
- Parmigiana
- Stuffed
- Ratatouille
- Moussaka
- EggplantDish
Remember, every letter in the grid is part of a word, and the game challenges you to find all of them in quirky shapes and directions. Enjoy!
Next Story