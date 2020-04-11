One More Amazing Feature Gets Added To Social Media App Instagram

This social media app Instagram allows users to post their pics…

This picture-crazy app shows off the funkiness of its users…

And

This Hashtag specialist app which pulls out the best pic with its image editing tools!

Got to know about which application we are speaking about???

Yes… It's the famous social media application and favy of many shutterbugs, 'Instagram'… This application makes its users to show off their craziness along with adding a little bit of funky ideas.

Now, one more amazing feature got added to its kitty. Users can send and receive direct messages on the Desktop Instagram versions. This update is announced by the Instagram officials through their official Twitter page… Have a look!

*Sliding into your DMs*



Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

In this tweet, Instagram doled out that, users can send and receive direct messages on the desktop from anywhere in the world.



Adding this feature and giving Desktop support is helpful for all the bloggers making them comfortably post and compose their words on this image-specialist application.