OnePlus 13 Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Massive 6,000mAh Battery: Details

OnePlus has officially launched its flagship model, the OnePlus 13, in China, showcasing top-tier specs and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Equipped with a hefty 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 takes a significant leap from its predecessor in both power and performance. Although currently available only in China, the device is expected to launch globally, with a potential January 2025 release in India.

OnePlus 13: Price Details

In China, the OnePlus 13 is available in four variants, each in White, Obsidian, and Blue colour options. Here’s a breakdown of pricing:

- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,499 (₹53,100)

- 12GB + 512GB: CNY 4,899 (₹57,900)

- 16GB + 512GB: CNY 5,299 (₹62,600)

- 24GB + 1TB: CNY 5,999 (₹70,900)

OnePlus 13: Specifications

The OnePlus 13 features a sleek, quad-curved design with a flat profile that subtly wraps around the edges, making it slightly shorter but still featuring a large 6.82-inch display. The display is a BOE X2 OLED with 8T LTPO panel technology, supporting 1440p resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. This display boasts a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight, and also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for secure access.

One unique feature is the new vibration motor, reportedly delivering “controller-level feedback” and touted as the largest in any Android device to date. Additionally, the phone is rated IP69, offering advanced protection against high-pressure water and steam, going a step beyond the usual IP68 rating found in other flagships.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 has a triple 50-megapixel setup, enhanced by Hasselblad’s branding. The main camera utilizes the Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). At the same time, the 3x periscope lens (LYT-600) covers a 73mm focal range, and the ultrawide camera uses Samsung’s S5KJN5 sensor, doubling as a macro lens. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera for high-quality portraits.

The OnePlus 13 runs on ColorOS 15 in China and is built on Android 15. However, the global version is likely to feature OxygenOS 15. Powering this device is a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring fast recharges and long-lasting power.

With premium specs, a robust build, and cutting-edge features, the OnePlus 13 aims to set new standards in the Android flagship market and is poised for a global rollout soon.