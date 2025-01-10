OnePlus 13 First Sale Begins Today: Price, Offers and Discounts

The much-anticipated OnePlus 13 is officially available in India starting today, January 10. Launched on January 7, the flagship smartphone has created a buzz with its powerful features and exclusive launch offers. Packed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a massive 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 promises a premium user experience.

Pricing and Variants

The OnePlus 13 comes in three variations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: ₹76,999

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: ₹89,999

However, buyers can enjoy substantial discounts and deals during the first sale, bringing the effective price closer to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.

First Sale and Offers

The OnePlus 13 will be available on Amazon India and authorized retail outlets starting at noon today. To make the flagship more appealing, OnePlus has rolled out enticing launch offers:

ICICI Bank Discount: Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards can avail a flat ₹5,000 discount. This reduces the price of the base model to ₹64,999, the mid-tier variant to ₹71,999, and the high-end model to ₹84,999.

Exchange Offers: Users planning to exchange their old smartphones can get up to ₹18,000 as exchange value, along with an additional ₹7,000 exchange bonus from Amazon.

Why the OnePlus 13 is a Steal Deal

With its flagship-grade specifications, including an elite Snapdragon processor, robust battery life, and sleek design, the OnePlus 13 is a compelling choice. The launch offers further enhance its value, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Whether upgrading from an older model or diving into the OnePlus ecosystem for the first time, the current offers make this flagship an irresistible buy. Grab your OnePlus 13 today and experience top-tier innovation at a reduced price.



