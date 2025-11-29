OnePlus 15R India Launch on 17 Dec: Expected Specs & Price

OnePlus is gearing up for its next major smartphone debut in India, with the launch of the OnePlus 15R now officially scheduled for 17 December. While the company has kept most specifications under wraps, official visuals and several credible leaks have already offered a strong preview of what the upcoming device might bring to the market.

Official Renders Reveal Design

The brand has released the first promotional images of the OnePlus 15R, showcasing a clean and modern design in line with its premium siblings from the OnePlus 15 lineup. The device adopts a flat-edged frame with a minimalistic squared rear camera module. Two colour variants—Black and Green—have been confirmed for the Indian launch, giving buyers a choice between a classic and a fresh aesthetic.

Expected Specifications Mirror the Ace 6T

Industry insiders and well-known tipsters suggest that the OnePlus 15R is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which recently launched in China. If these reports hold true, the Indian model will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, positioning it as a strong contender in the upper mid-range category with near-flagship performance.

One of the biggest highlights is expected to be the phone’s massive 8,000mAh battery. OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis previously revealed this battery capacity for the Ace 6T, and the 15R is likely to inherit the same. The device may also support 100W wired fast charging along with 50W wireless charging, potentially offering some of the fastest charging speeds within its segment.

High-Refresh Display and Camera Setup

On the front, the OnePlus 15R is rumoured to feature a smooth 165Hz display, although details such as brightness levels and display type are still unknown. The camera system is expected to include a dual 50MP rear setup, likely paired with enhanced image processing for better low-light and portrait performance.

The smartphone is also anticipated to come with the customisable Plus key, a feature introduced on recent OnePlus devices to give users quick access to preferred apps or functions. Additionally, the phone may offer IP68 and possibly IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, based on certifications spotted in China.

Launch Timeline and Expected Pricing in India

The OnePlus 15R will officially be unveiled in India on 17 December, just in time for year-end shopping and holiday gifting. While the brand has yet to confirm the price, early market speculation suggests the new model may start around ₹44,999. This would be a modest step up from the OnePlus 13R, which was introduced at ₹42,999.

With a powerful chipset, massive battery, high-refresh display, and refined design elements, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated launches in the final quarter of 2025.