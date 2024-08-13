OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launching August 20: What to Expect from the New Flagship Earbuds

OnePlus has officially announced the upcoming release of its latest audio innovation, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, set to launch on August 20 at 6:30 PM IST. As the third generation in the Buds Pro series, these new earbuds are poised to deliver the most advanced audio experience OnePlus has ever offered, building on the successes of its predecessors.

The OnePlus Buds Pro series has always been synonymous with premium audio features, and the Buds Pro 3 are expected to raise the bar even further. The first two models in the series, the OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2, were well-received for their personalized audio profiles, fast charging capabilities, support for the latest audio codecs, and robust noise cancellation. With the Buds Pro 3, OnePlus promises these features will be upgraded and refined to provide an even better user experience.

While specific details about the Buds Pro 3 remain largely under wraps, OnePlus has teased some key elements. A teaser photo released by the company showcases the silhouette of the Buds Pro 3, revealing a sleek, redesigned charging case. This new case, with its pebble-shaped design, marks a significant aesthetic shift from previous models, suggesting a focus on both style and functionality.

Rumours and leaks ahead of the launch suggest that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will come equipped with some impressive hardware upgrades. Each earbud is expected to feature a dedicated Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and new drivers capable of supporting high-resolution 25-bit/192 kHz audio. These enhancements point to a significant boost in sound quality, offering users a richer and more immersive audio experience.



Battery life is another area where the Buds Pro 3 are expected to excel. Reports indicate that the earbuds could offer up to 43 hours of playtime on a single charge, making them ideal for long listening sessions without the need for frequent recharges. Fast charging, a hallmark of the Buds Pro series, is also likely to be improved, with the potential for even faster charging speeds than those seen in previous models.



Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is another feature that is expected to see significant improvements. The Buds Pro 3 are rumoured to offer enhanced noise-cancelling capabilities, possibly incorporating AI-based features to further optimize the listening experience. These advancements could make the Buds Pro 3 a top contender in the premium wireless earbuds market.

Looking back, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, launched with a dual-driver setup co-created by the Danish audio company Dynaudio, offered an excellent mix of sound quality and features, including three modes of ANC and a transparency mode for ambient awareness. With a battery life of up to 39 hours and a custom EQ by composer Hans Zimmer, the Buds Pro 2 set a high standard for the series. Priced at Rs 11,999 in India, they included Bluetooth 5.3, low latency, an IP55-rated build, and touch controls.

As the launch date for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 approaches, excitement is building among tech enthusiasts and audiophiles alike. With the promise of enhanced audio performance, a stylish new design, and extended battery life, the Buds Pro 3 are shaping up to be a worthy successor in OnePlus’s flagship earbuds lineup.