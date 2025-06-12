OnePlus Nord 5 & Nord CE 5: Leaked Specifications and Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to launch on July 8, 2025, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. While official confirmation is pending, leaked specifications suggest significant upgrades in performance, battery life, and display quality.

OnePlus Nord 5: Leaked Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch flat OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

Battery: 6,650mAh with 80W fast charging

Rear Camera: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Design: Glass back, plastic frame

Price: Estimated under ₹30,000 in India

These upgrades position the Nord 5 as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Leaked Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

Battery: 7,100mAh with 80W fast charging

Rear Camera: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Design: Glass back

Price: Estimated around ₹25,000 in India

The Nord CE 5 offers a balance between performance and affordability.



