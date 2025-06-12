Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
OnePlus Nord 5 & Nord CE 5: Leaked Specifications and Pricing
The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to launch on July 8, 2025, with significant upgrades in performance, battery life, and display quality
The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to launch on July 8, 2025, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. While official confirmation is pending, leaked specifications suggest significant upgrades in performance, battery life, and display quality.
OnePlus Nord 5: Leaked Specifications
Display: 6.77-inch flat OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Battery: 6,650mAh with 80W fast charging
Rear Camera: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera: 16MP
Design: Glass back, plastic frame
Price: Estimated under ₹30,000 in India
These upgrades position the Nord 5 as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.
OnePlus Nord CE 5: Leaked Specifications
Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Battery: 7,100mAh with 80W fast charging
Rear Camera: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera: 16MP
Design: Glass back
Price: Estimated around ₹25,000 in India
The Nord CE 5 offers a balance between performance and affordability.