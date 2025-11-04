  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

OpenAI ChatGPT Go Now Free for One Year in India

OpenAI ChatGPT Go Now Free for One Year in India
x
Highlights

OpenAI offers one-year free access to ChatGPT Go in India. Redeem now on the web, Google Play, or soon on Apple App Store. Existing users also get the free extension!

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go subscription is now available in India.

Users who sign up during the limited-time promotion can get one year free.

The offer can be redeemed on the ChatGPT web or Google Play Store now.

Next week, it will also be available on the Apple App Store.

Features of ChatGPT Go

ChatGPT Go gives users more messages, image generation, and file uploads.

India is one of ChatGPT’s fastest-growing markets and its second-largest.

Promotion and DevDay Event

The free promotion comes with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.

Nick Turley, Vice President of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by users’ creativity in India.

He added that free access will help more people use advanced AI easily.

Existing Subscribers Benefit Too

Even existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India can get the 12-month free extension.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick