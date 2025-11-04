OpenAI ChatGPT Go Now Free for One Year in India

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go subscription is now available in India.

Users who sign up during the limited-time promotion can get one year free.

The offer can be redeemed on the ChatGPT web or Google Play Store now.

Next week, it will also be available on the Apple App Store.

Features of ChatGPT Go

ChatGPT Go gives users more messages, image generation, and file uploads.

India is one of ChatGPT’s fastest-growing markets and its second-largest.

Promotion and DevDay Event

The free promotion comes with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.

Nick Turley, Vice President of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by users’ creativity in India.

He added that free access will help more people use advanced AI easily.

Existing Subscribers Benefit Too

Even existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India can get the 12-month free extension.