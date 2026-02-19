OpenAI Expands India Footprint with Mumbai, Bengaluru Offices; TCS to Roll Out ChatGPT Enterprise

US-based artificial intelligence leader OpenAI is stepping up its presence in India with plans to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, signaling a stronger long-term commitment to one of its fastest-growing markets. The move comes alongside a major collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to build AI infrastructure and expand enterprise adoption across the country.

OpenAI currently operates out of New Delhi but will soon add hubs in Mumbai and Bengaluru — widely regarded as India’s financial and technology capitals. The expansion follows the company’s recent milestone announcement that India has surpassed 100 million weekly ChatGPT users. This makes India OpenAI’s second-largest market globally after the United States and its biggest user base in Asia.

While the global AI race has largely centered on the United States and China, India has quietly emerged as a crucial growth market for AI innovation. With a vast developer ecosystem, expanding digital infrastructure, and accelerating enterprise adoption, the country is increasingly central to global AI strategies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman underscored India’s growing influence in the AI ecosystem. “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale,” Altman said. “Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”

A key pillar of this expansion is OpenAI’s partnership with TCS. As part of the collaboration, OpenAI will become the first customer of TCS’s new data centre business. Initially, it will use 100 megawatts of capacity under the global Stargate initiative — a multi-year, $500 billion programme aimed at developing large-scale AI data centres for training and inference workloads.

Beyond infrastructure, the partnership extends to enterprise deployment. TCS’s parent, Tata Group, plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise internally across its companies over the coming years. The implementation is expected to begin with hundreds of thousands of employees, marking one of the largest enterprise deployments of OpenAI’s workplace AI tools in the region. ChatGPT Enterprise includes enhanced privacy safeguards, administrative controls, and security features tailored for large organisations.

“We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Further details about OpenAI’s India roadmap are expected to be shared at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where other prominent tech leaders — including Sundar Pichai and Dario Amodei — are also slated to speak, highlighting India’s rising stature in the global AI conversation.