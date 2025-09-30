OpenAI Introduces Instant Checkout in ChatGPT: Shop and Pay Without Leaving the Chat

OpenAI is taking ChatGPT a step further into daily life with the launch of its new Instant Checkout feature. The update allows users to search, select, and purchase products directly within ChatGPT without being redirected to external websites.

The feature is powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which OpenAI developed in partnership with global fintech giant Stripe. This protocol enables smooth collaboration between AI agents, people, and businesses to complete purchases seamlessly inside the chat interface.

According to the company, the process is simple. Users can ask ChatGPT to look up products online, pick an item from the results, and then tap the ‘Buy’ button. From there, they can confirm their order and add the necessary details within the same chat window. Once the order is placed, shipping and customer support remain the responsibility of the merchant. ChatGPT acts only as the medium for placing the order.

OpenAI emphasized that the search results provided by ChatGPT will remain organic and unbiased, assuring users that “there will be no preferential listings.”

At present, Instant Checkout is available only to users in the United States. The feature works with Etsy merchants for now, but support for Shopify is coming soon. With Shopify integration, OpenAI expects Instant Checkout to connect buyers with more than a million merchants worldwide. Importantly, the new feature is not limited to paid subscribers; it is available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free plan.

To keep merchants onboard, OpenAI clarified that users will not be charged any extra fees for shopping through ChatGPT. However, participating merchants will pay a small fee to access the protocol. The company insists product prices will remain unaffected.

While the current version may feel basic, OpenAI has ambitious expansion plans. Upcoming updates will include multi-item carts, enabling users to buy multiple products in a single transaction. The company also plans to roll out Instant Checkout to more regions and broaden merchant participation beyond Etsy and Shopify.

In a move to drive adoption, OpenAI has made the Agentic Commerce Protocol open source. This means developers and merchants worldwide can implement the protocol to make their products available for direct purchase within ChatGPT.

The Instant Checkout launch follows OpenAI’s recent introduction of ChatGPT Pulse, a feature that quietly runs in the background overnight, collecting updates and delivering personalized insights to users the next day. Together, these updates reflect OpenAI’s broader vision to make ChatGPT a central tool for everyday convenience—from staying updated to shopping online.

With AI shopping now just a chat away, OpenAI is clearly pushing to redefine how people interact with both technology and commerce.