OpenAI Launches o1-mini for Free: Advanced Math, Coding, and Reasoning Capabilities

x
Highlights

OpenAI's o1 and o1-mini models offer advanced math and coding solutions, with o1-mini being a free, cost-effective option for users. It is the first model to be used to reason out problems.

OpenAI recently introduced the o1 model, designed to handle complex tasks in mathematics, coding, and intricate problem-solving. According to the company, future updates will enable the model to answer PhD-level scientific queries and tackle highly specialized challenges. This advanced model was launched alongside the o1-mini, a more affordable version with faster processing and enhanced reasoning abilities, particularly suited for coding.

OpenAI o1 and o1-mini Features

While the o1-preview version is more comprehensive, the o1-mini offers comparable logical reasoning capabilities at a lower cost. It is ideal for applications that require strong reasoning without extensive knowledge. Although ChatGPT Plus and Team users can access the o1-preview, o1-mini is free for all users. Both models are available in the model picker, with rate limits of 30 weekly messages for o1-preview and 50 for o1-mini.

OpenAI o1 Model: How to Use the Free o1-mini Version

To access the free o1-mini, users can open ChatGPT from their desktop. After initiating a conversation, they should navigate to the top of the window, select "ChatGPT Auto," and choose "o1-mini" from the "Alpha Models" dropdown. This process changes "ChatGPT Auto" to "ChatGPT Alpha," confirming the selection. Mobile users can long press on a ChatGPT response and tap "Change model" to switch to the o1-mini version.

OpenAI o1 Model:Limitations of the OpenAI o1 Model

OpenAI clarified that the initial o1 model lacks some key features found in the GPT-4 model, such as internet browsing and image uploading capabilities. Currently, it can only handle text-based prompts, making it ideal for solving complex academic problems requiring reasoning. The model is designed to think through issues methodically, similar to how a human would approach problem-solving.

