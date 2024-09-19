OpenAI Launches o1-mini for Free: Advanced Math, Coding, and Reasoning Capabilities

OpenAI recently introduced the o1 model, designed to handle complex tasks in mathematics, coding, and intricate problem-solving. According to the company, future updates will enable the model to answer PhD-level scientific queries and tackle highly specialized challenges. This advanced model was launched alongside the o1-mini, a more affordable version with faster processing and enhanced reasoning abilities, particularly suited for coding.



OpenAI o1 and o1-mini Features

While the o1-preview version is more comprehensive, the o1-mini offers comparable logical reasoning capabilities at a lower cost. It is ideal for applications that require strong reasoning without extensive knowledge. Although ChatGPT Plus and Team users can access the o1-preview, o1-mini is free for all users. Both models are available in the model picker, with rate limits of 30 weekly messages for o1-preview and 50 for o1-mini.

OpenAI o1 Model: How to Use the Free o1-mini Version

To access the free o1-mini, users can open ChatGPT from their desktop. After initiating a conversation, they should navigate to the top of the window, select "ChatGPT Auto," and choose "o1-mini" from the "Alpha Models" dropdown. This process changes "ChatGPT Auto" to "ChatGPT Alpha," confirming the selection. Mobile users can long press on a ChatGPT response and tap "Change model" to switch to the o1-mini version.

OpenAI o1 Model:Limitations of the OpenAI o1 Model

OpenAI clarified that the initial o1 model lacks some key features found in the GPT-4 model, such as internet browsing and image uploading capabilities. Currently, it can only handle text-based prompts, making it ideal for solving complex academic problems requiring reasoning. The model is designed to think through issues methodically, similar to how a human would approach problem-solving.