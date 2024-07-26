OpenAI Launches SearchGPT: A Potential Rival to Google Search

OpenAI has recently launched Search GPT, an innovative AI-powered search engine that aims to challenge the dominance of Google and other established search engines. By leveraging the power of OpenAI's advanced AI models, SearchGPT seeks to provide users with fast, accurate, and well-organized answers sourced from across the web. Currently, the service is in a testing phase, available to a select group of 10,000 testers, and is described as a temporary prototype that will eventually be integrated with ChatGPT.



The concept behind SearchGPT may sound familiar, as it closely mirrors the functionality of Google, the world's most popular search engine. Unlike traditional search results that often display a list of links, SearchGPT is designed to interpret and present the information in a more user-friendly manner. For example, when a user searches for "music festivals," SearchGPT not only summarizes the key details but also provides concise descriptions of various events, accompanied by attribution links.



Another example provided by OpenAI demonstrates how SearchGPT can offer detailed guidance on topics like gardening. When asked about planting tomatoes, the search engine breaks down the process and even discusses different varieties of the plant. Users can delve deeper into the information by asking follow-up questions, exploring related links in a sidebar, or using the "visual answers" feature. Although the specifics of this visual feature haven't been fully disclosed, it promises to offer a unique way of presenting information.



OpenAI highlighted in a blog post that SearchGPT was developed in partnership with various news organizations, including The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, and Vox Media. This collaboration ensures that the search engine surfaces reliable sources, even if those sources opt out of participating in generative AI training.



The introduction of SearchGPT underscores OpenAI's commitment to enhancing ChatGPT and integrating more real-time web content. However, as with any prototype, there is a potential for errors, reminiscent of Google's infamous suggestion to add glue to pizza. While the exact timeline for a full public release of SearchGPT remains unclear, OpenAI's rapid development pace suggests that it may not be far off.

