OpenAI Unveils AgentKit: Build Smart AI Agents Faster and Easier

On October 6, 2025, OpenAI launched AgentKit, a new toolkit that helps developers create and run AI agents more easily. This was announced during OpenAI’s Dev Day event, along with features like using apps directly inside ChatGPT.

Before AgentKit, building AI agents was complicated. Developers had to use many tools, do manual testing, and spend weeks preparing the interface. AgentKit makes it simple: developers can see workflows visually and add AI chat features faster.

What AgentKit Includes:

Agent Builder: Lets developers design and test AI agents (currently in beta).

Connector Registry: Helps manage data and tools across OpenAI products (rolling out in beta).

ChatKit: Adds AI chat features to apps (available now).

Evals for Agents: Checks how well AI agents perform, with features like automated testing and support for other AI models (available now).

Why It Matters:

AgentKit saves time, makes AI agent development easier, and helps developers improve agent performance without doing all the manual work.