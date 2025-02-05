OpenAI Unveils New Logo with Updated Colour Scheme and Typeface

OpenAI has undergone its first-ever rebranding, introducing a refined logo alongside an updated colour scheme and typeface. According to Wallpaper, the redesign was led by Head of Design Veit Moeller and Design Director Shannon Jager in collaboration with Berlin-based type foundry ABC Dinamo and motion design firm Studio Dumbar in Rotterdam. While the changes are subtle, they signify OpenAI’s shift towards a more natural and human-centred identity.

The original OpenAI logo was created by CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Ilya Sutskever. This time, however, Moeller and Jager took the lead in crafting a refreshed visual identity. A key part of this update is the introduction of OpenAI Sans, a custom typeface emphasising the OpenAI wordmark. The redesign also features a revised ‘blossom’ logo, a structured grid system, and a more expressive colour palette, as noted by Wallpaper. The emotive aspect of the new design highlights user interaction with AI, making the experience feel more intuitive and engaging.

Alongside the branding update, OpenAI has also introduced a new suite of imagery inspired by Sora, the company’s advanced text-to-video AI model. Speaking about this visual transformation, Shannon Jager shared an anecdote: “We did a merch store drop earlier this year. We initiated new designs and merch and it was met with a frenzy by internal employees who loved it so much that they hacked the site to get more – that’s a testament to how things work around here.”

One of the most noticeable changes in the updated OpenAI typeface is the ‘O,’ which features a rounded exterior and a slightly imperfect interior. Moeller explains that this design tweak was intentional, stating that it helps “minimize the robotic precision and make things feel more human.” This fresh visual identity reinforces OpenAI’s commitment to bridging the gap between technology and human creativity.