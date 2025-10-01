OpenAI Unveils Sora, a Social App for Creating and Sharing AI-Generated Videos

OpenAI has stepped into the social media space with the launch of Sora, a new app designed for creating and sharing AI-generated videos. The platform, which functions much like Instagram but with a focus on synthetic media, allows users to generate short AI-powered clips that can be shared within a stream-based feed.

According to the company, Sora is not just another creative tool but a social platform aimed at blending AI innovation with entertainment. Videos created in the app can run up to 10 seconds, with an added feature called Cameo that enables users to craft realistic AI versions of themselves and appear in different virtual scenarios.

OpenAI officials emphasized that safeguards have been built into Sora to prevent misuse. “We’ve been paying a lot of attention here given the rate of growth and I am excited to come for a visit in September,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the app’s launch. The company has also introduced measures to block users from generating unauthorized videos of public figures or replicating the likeness of others without consent.

To address these concerns, Sora includes a “liveness check,” where users may be prompted to move their heads in specific directions and recite random numbers to verify authenticity. This ensures that likeness-based content is only generated when individuals willingly upload their own AI-created videos and grant permission.

The rollout of Sora, however, is not without controversy. Copyright issues are already front and center, with OpenAI adopting a policy that allows copyright holders to opt out of having their content appear in the app’s video feeds. This approach mirrors the company’s earlier stance on image generation. Still, the policy is expected to face resistance in Hollywood. Sources revealed that Disney has already declined to have its material included in Sora’s ecosystem.

In recent weeks, OpenAI has been in discussions with multiple studios and copyright holders to ease tensions. Earlier this year, the company urged the Trump administration to classify the use of copyrighted material in AI training as “fair use,” calling it critical for both American competitiveness and national security. “Applying the fair use doctrine to AI is not only a matter of American competitiveness -- it’s a matter of national security," the company argued in March. Without such clarity, OpenAI warned, U.S. firms could lose their competitive edge against rivals in China.

Market analysts are already weighing in on the broader implications of Sora’s release. Brian Nowak, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, noted, “Our companies are in the business of competing for time and modifying consumer behaviour,” while suggesting that Sora could become a direct challenger to platforms such as Meta, TikTok, and YouTube.

With its combination of creative AI tools, strict privacy checks, and a bold stance on copyright, Sora is poised to spark significant debate. Whether it becomes the next big player in social media or faces pushback from regulators and rights holders remains to be seen.