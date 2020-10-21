X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech

OPPO A33 with 90Hz display, triple camera launched in India

OPPO A33 with 90Hz display, triple camera launched in India
x

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched 'OPPO A33' with a 90Hz refresh rate display and triple camera set up in India.

Highlights

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched 'OPPO A33' with a 90Hz refresh rate display and triple camera set up in India.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched 'OPPO A33' with a 90Hz refresh rate display and triple camera set up in India.

OPPO A33 will be available for sale at Rs 11,990 for the 3+32GB variant across both Flipkart and mainline retail outlets.

Consumers can also avail 5 per cent Cashback applicable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI) and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI).

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen with 90Hz refresh rate support.

The device packs an AI triple camera set up on the rear of the phone, including a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

It is powered by Snapdragon 460 mobile platform coupled with 3 GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. For more storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot.

The device comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charge that can get you through the day until the evening on just a single charge.

In addition, OPPO A33 comes with ColorOS 7.2 with an aim to increase the day-to-day usage efficiency by giving fast and smooth experience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X