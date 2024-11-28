Orient Cronos Pro Geyser Review: A Reliable Water Heating Solution for Modern Homes

The Orient Cronos Pro Geyser is a premium water heating solution designed to meet the demands of contemporary households, especially those in high-rise buildings. Integrating strong build with advanced technology, this geyser from Orient offers efficiency and safety, making it a perfect choice for anyone who prefers consistent hot water. This review will explore its standout features, benefits, and why it stands out in the competitive water heaters market.

Colour White Capacity 10L Voltage 220-240V Wattage 2000W Weight of the product/Item 6.6kg Item Dimension LxWxH(cm) 32x33.5x41

Ideal for High-Rise Buildings

Another characteristic feature of the Orient Cronos Pro Geyser is its easy operation in high-rise buildings. It possesses a pressure-bearing capacity of up to 8 bars, thus making it suitable for multi-story apartments with higher water pressure. I used this geyser in a two-story independent house and never experienced any issues with low water pressure during its operation. Residents of high-rise buildings can thus be assured of enjoying hot water without interruption, making it a good choice for an urban lifestyle. It ensures consistent performance irrespective of the pressure fluctuations.

Extended Tank Lifespan with HPE Technology

Durability is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a water heater. The Orient Cronos Pro is a robust performer in this regard. It ensures that the tank is coated with high-pressure epoxy polymer technology, thus extending its shelf life. In other words, the coat adds a layer of protection against wear and tear, ensuring the geyser performs without getting defunct. Be it regular usage or seasonal need, this feature ensures long-term reliability. The HPE-coated tank and nickel-coated heating element enhance the geyser's lifespan.

Exceptional Corrosion Resistance and Longevity

A common problem in most water heaters is corrosion, gradually degrading the heating element. The Orient Cronos Pro tries to address this particular issue by using a nickel-coated heavy copper heating element. This mixture provides superior corrosion resistance, giving the heating element and the entire unit greater operational life. It also enhances the heating process's efficiency so that it eventually heats water faster and with less energy consumption.

Shockproof and Splashproof Pre-Coated Metal Body

Electrical appliances should always be viewed from a safety perspective, especially when they come into contact with water. The Orient Cronos Pro Geyser is housed in a high-strength, pre-coated metal body that is both shockproof and splashproof. The robust construction reduces electrical hazards and makes this appliance safe even in wet places, like bathrooms. This safety-first approach makes the geyser suitable for families with young children or elderly members. The shockproof and splashproof metal body offers a secure and reliable user experience.

Higher Hot Water Output Through Whirlflow Technology and PUF Insulation

Besides making any comfort features easy to operate, Orient Cronos Pro offers improved efficiency with high-end features. Its core competence lies in its Whirlflow technology, which can produce up to 20% hot water output. This advanced system reduces the direct mixing of warm and cold water inside the tank to ensure a consistent hot water supply in more substantial quantities. Whether a fast shower or a long warm bath, Whirlflow technology ensures sufficient hot water when required. Additionally, it works in tandem with high-grade premium PUF (Polyurethane Foam) insulation to reduce energy wastage while maximising the quantity of hot water output. Secondly, the PUF insulation keeps warmth and minimises loss of heat.

The heated water holds up to 10% longer when compared to standard models. This is perfect for the cold season or even for seasons with colder weather. The Orient Cronos Pro maintains the hot water temperature for longer periods, saving the energy needed to constantly reheat, thereby getting hot water whenever required. But with Whirlflow technology and thick PUF insulation, the Orient Cronos Pro is reliable and energy-efficient for your hot water needs.

After-Sales Service, Price and Warranty

The Orient Cronos Pro Geyser comes with a good after-sales guarantee programme, prioritising the customer's peace of mind. The Orient technicians arrived at my convenience and installed the Cronos Pro Geyser swiftly and seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The warranty for the tank is 5 years, and the heating element, as well as the entire product itself, has a warranty of 2 years each, which shows that the manufacturer believes in the quality of the product and its durability. The after-sales process by Orient also implies that issues will be faced and dealt with promptly as part of the customer experience. Extensive warranty coverage provides reassurance about the product's quality.

It comprises free delivery, so the product will be delivered to your doorstep without additional cost. In case of any issues, the easy returns policy makes it easy to return or replace an item easily. Additionally, Orient's PAN India service network ensures reliable support and assistance, no matter where you are located. Considering the geyser’s exceptional build quality, advanced features, and impressive performance, the Orient Cronos Pro Geyser offers excellent value for money at a reasonable cost of MRP Rs 5,799.

Verdict

The Orient Cronos Pro Geyser is a premium option for long-lasting, efficient, and safe water heaters. Its advanced technologies, sound build, and user-friendly features keep the unit standout in its league. Whether it is a high-rise apartment or simply a standalone house, this geyser is well-equipped to meet the hot water needs of the person staying there efficiently and with reliable output. The Orient Cronos Pro has an extensive warranty and superior performance, which makes it worth investing in any modern household.