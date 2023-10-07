Paytm offers up to Rs 150 discount on all free delivery products

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) today announced Super Saver Weekend offers on Paytm se ONDC Network. Under this, users can get flat discounts and exclusive deals while placing an order. The company is a leading buyer app on the ONDC Network and has been growing exponentially, offering 200+ brands across different categories.



On Paytm ONDC Food, the company is offering a flat discount of ₹150 which includes free delivery. Similarly on Grocery, Electronics, Fashion & Accessories, and Home & Kitchen Essentials, users can avail ₹125 off on a minimum order value of ₹250. This offer is applicable across India and valid till 31st October. Additionally, the company is offering a flat 10% discount on electronics worth ₹1,000 and above.

Paytm was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.

Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited Spokesperson said, "As the most popular buyer app on the ONDC Network, we enable users to seamlessly shop, revamping their online retail experience with amazing offers across top brands. With this Super Saver Weekend discount sale, we aim to offer a wide variety of products at affordable prices to our users.”

Backed by the Government of India, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been created to democratize the existing e-commerce ecosystem of the country. Since its launch in Bengaluru, ONDC has expanded its presence to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot and Lucknow. Paytm is a frontrunner in ONDC and is live across categories like Food & Beverage, Grocery, Home & Kitchen, Fashion, Electronics, Health & Wellness, and Beauty & Personal care.



