Pixel 9 Phones Get Big Discount on Flipkart Before Pixel 10 Launch

Google Pixel 9 phones are now cheaper on Flipkart as the Pixel 10 launch is near. You can get flat discounts and extra exchange offers on all Pixel 9 models.

🔹 Pixel 9

New Price : ₹64,999 (was ₹79,999)

: ₹64,999 (was ₹79,999) Discount : ₹15,000

: ₹15,000 Extra Offer: Up to ₹63,700 off on exchange

🔹 Pixel 9 Pro

New Price : ₹89,999 (was ₹1,09,999)

: ₹89,999 (was ₹1,09,999) Discount : ₹20,000

: ₹20,000 Extra Offer: Up to ₹88,300 off on exchange

🔹 Pixel 9 Pro XL

New Price : ₹1,04,999 (was ₹1,24,999)

: ₹1,04,999 (was ₹1,24,999) Discount : ₹20,000

: ₹20,000 Extra Offer: Up to ₹88,300 off on exchange

🔹 Pixel 9 Pro Fold

New Price : ₹1,29,999 (was ₹1,72,999)

: ₹1,29,999 (was ₹1,72,999) Discount : ₹43,000

: ₹43,000 Extra Offer: Up to ₹87,150 off on exchange

These phones also come with cashback, EMI, and bank offers.