  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology

Pixel 9 Phones Get Big Discount on Flipkart Before Pixel 10 Launch

Pixel 9 Phones Get Big Discount on Flipkart Before Pixel 10 Launch
x

Pixel 9 Phones Get Big Discount on Flipkart Before Pixel 10 Launch

Highlights

Google Pixel 9 series available at big discounts on Flipkart. Save up to ₹43,000 with exchange and bank offers before Pixel 10 arrives.

Google Pixel 9 phones are now cheaper on Flipkart as the Pixel 10 launch is near. You can get flat discounts and extra exchange offers on all Pixel 9 models.

🔹 Pixel 9

  • New Price: ₹64,999 (was ₹79,999)
  • Discount: ₹15,000
  • Extra Offer: Up to ₹63,700 off on exchange

🔹 Pixel 9 Pro

  • New Price: ₹89,999 (was ₹1,09,999)
  • Discount: ₹20,000
  • Extra Offer: Up to ₹88,300 off on exchange

🔹 Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • New Price: ₹1,04,999 (was ₹1,24,999)
  • Discount: ₹20,000
  • Extra Offer: Up to ₹88,300 off on exchange

🔹 Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • New Price: ₹1,29,999 (was ₹1,72,999)
  • Discount: ₹43,000
  • Extra Offer: Up to ₹87,150 off on exchange

These phones also come with cashback, EMI, and bank offers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick