Pixel 9 Phones Get Big Discount on Flipkart Before Pixel 10 Launch
Highlights
Google Pixel 9 series available at big discounts on Flipkart. Save up to ₹43,000 with exchange and bank offers before Pixel 10 arrives.
Google Pixel 9 phones are now cheaper on Flipkart as the Pixel 10 launch is near. You can get flat discounts and extra exchange offers on all Pixel 9 models.
🔹 Pixel 9
- New Price: ₹64,999 (was ₹79,999)
- Discount: ₹15,000
- Extra Offer: Up to ₹63,700 off on exchange
🔹 Pixel 9 Pro
- New Price: ₹89,999 (was ₹1,09,999)
- Discount: ₹20,000
- Extra Offer: Up to ₹88,300 off on exchange
🔹 Pixel 9 Pro XL
- New Price: ₹1,04,999 (was ₹1,24,999)
- Discount: ₹20,000
- Extra Offer: Up to ₹88,300 off on exchange
🔹 Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- New Price: ₹1,29,999 (was ₹1,72,999)
- Discount: ₹43,000
- Extra Offer: Up to ₹87,150 off on exchange
These phones also come with cashback, EMI, and bank offers.
