Revenue clinic to be held today

Rajamahendravaram: A special revenue clinicunder the Public Grievance Redressal System will be organised at the East Godavari district Collectorate on Monday to ensure speedy disposal of land-related complaints.

In-charge district collector Y Megha Swaroop said the revenue clinic will be conducted at the Collectorate in the presence of revenue officials. He said the clinic will be held every Monday along with the regular public grievance redressal programme Meekosam at the district headquarters.

He directed all tahsildars from across the district and the revenue divisional officers of Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur divisions to attend the revenue clinic at the Collectorate at 9.30 am with the required revenue records.

The special exercise aims to examine and rectify errors in Pattadar passbooks in the presence of the concerned revenue officials. He clarified that the PGRS programme will continue as usual from the district level down to division, mandal, municipal, village and ward secretariats.

The Collector said that the public can submit their petitions online through the Meekosam website and track the status of their grievances through the 1100 toll free number.

He also said that government services are being made easier and faster through WhatsApp governance under the Mana Mitra initiative, available at the number 9552300009.