Gold holding at Indian households advanced to Rs 117L-cr in 2025

New Delhi:Indian households saw a massive jump in their wealth in 2025, driven mainly by a sharp rise in gold prices, a new report has said. The data compiled by HDFC Mutual Fund Yearbook 2026 said household wealth increased by nearly Rs 117 lakh crore, or about $1.3 trillion, during the calendar year, creating a strong spending buffer for families.

The fund house said this was the highest wealth gain from gold price appreciation in the last 25 years. Gold prices rose by around Rs 57,000 per 10 grams in 2025 till December 15, after already increasing by Rs 14,000 per 10 grams in 2024. This sharp rise has created a strong positive wealth effect, with retail loans against gold also seeing a noticeable increase. According to the report, 2025 turned out to be a year of consolidation for Indian equity markets, while alternative assets such as gold showed exceptional strength. It said gold clearly stood out as a safe asset at a time when equities faced pressure.

India also underperformed global markets in 2025, leading to a decline in its share of global market capitalisation. The Nifty underperformed global peers and emerging markets by around 25 per cent, marking its worst relative performance in nearly three decades. This correction has brought India’s valuation premium closer to its long-term average. Globally, gold, emerging markets, Europe and the so-called “Magnificent 7” stocks were among the top performers in 2025.