Pre-order your Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Now!

The wait is finally over! Now you can pre-order the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in India. On October 30 the new iPhones are slated to go on sale. When we consider the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 mini, you need to wait a little more to pre-order them.



For the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders can be made on Apple's online store, Flipkart, and vis Apple's authorised retailers. iPhone 12 with 64GB storage starts at Rs79,900 for the basic model. iPhone 12 is priced at Rs84,900 and Rs94,900, respectively with 128GB and 256GB storage. iPhone 12 is available in five colour options of white, black, blue, green and red.

The base model of iPhone 12 Pro offers 128GB storage, and it's priced around Rs 1,19,900. iPhone 12 Pro also comes in 256GB and 512GB storage variants with price tags of Rs1,29,900 and Rs1,49,900, respectively. iPhone 12 Pro is available in four colour options of graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue. There are trade-in and EMI options that you can get on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro through the Apple online store.

iPhone 12 brings a 6.1-inch OLED display, the A14 Bionic chip, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It has got two 12-megapixel rear cameras with an ultra-wide and a wide-angle lens. For selfies purpose, there's a 12-megapixel front camera. iPhone 12 supports 5G, dual SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

You get an additional 12-megapixel telephoto lens, on the iPhone 12 Pro, and night mode portrait. The iPhone 12 Pro also has the LiDAR Scanner which is not there on the iPhone 12. Other specifications are the same for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12.