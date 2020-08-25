PUBG Mobile 0.1 version to release on September 8, what we expect

PUBG Mobile has announced the release of version 1.0 which will bring new technology, new user experience and gameplay features. It also announced the PUBG Mobile Global Championship with a prize pool of $ 2 million.

The new version of PUBG Mobile 0.1 is scheduled to release on September 8. This will probably be the most significant update for PUBG Mobile that is set to overhaul the game completely. PUBG Mobile assures the "most authentic and immersive experience on mobile" with the new version 0.1. Some of the latest changes in PUBG Mobile 0.1 include improvements to player characters, lights, and primary lobby environments. With the newest update, parachuting, sprinting, launching, and such actions will offer a more captivating battle royale experience.

PUBG Mobile is also improving other areas like vegetation, sky, and water by giving them more texture quality. For better user experience, PUBG Mobile has developed interactions, images, movements, and sound effects. The interface will also come with visual technology elements, and new shades of sunrise cyan, smoke grey, hope white, and victory yellow has been introduced. PUBG Mobile is also launching a multi-screen switching mode.

PUBG Mobile said in a release, "Games, community, and purchases have been separated into three different spaces, enabling quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface, helping players quickly locate their required functions."

As for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, it will start at the end of November this year. Due to the pandemic, the PMGC will not have a location, but seeing how the situation improves, that may change later. This will be the world's largest mobile sports event yet.