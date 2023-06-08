Realme 11 Pro series to launch today: Expected price, Features, how to watch live stream

Realme to introduce the Realme 11 Pro series in India today. Realme is expected to launch two phones: Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. Since these phones have already been launched in China, the specifications and design of smartphones are not unknown to us. The Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200-megapixel main camera and a Moon mode for capturing moon photos. Apart from having interesting specifications, the Realme 11 Pro series also features an eye-catching design.



Ahead of the launch, the Realme 11 Pro series deals were posted online. Leakster Sudhanshu Ambhore noted on Twitter that the pre-order for the phones starts today, and if people order the phone today, they will get a Watch 2 Pro worth Rs 4499 for free.

Realme 11 Pro series launch: how to watch the live stream

The Realme 11 Pro series will be announced today in India. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube and all social media channels on the phone starting at 12 noon. You can head to the official handles of the smartphone company to watch the event online.

Join us as we zoom to the next level with the #realme11ProSeries5G!



Launching Today at 12 noon. #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel — realme (@realmeIndia) June 7, 2023



Realme 11 Pro series: Expected price and availability

Realme is all set to launch two models as part of its upcoming series, namely Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The base variant of the Realme 11 Pro will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with an expected starting price of Rs 23,999. Whereas the Pro+ variant will come with a base configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is expected to be priced at Rs 28,999.

Realme 11 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. These specs have become quite standard in modern smartphones. The display is expected to support 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and achieve a remarkable 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, indicating slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Realme 11 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. This chipset was officially announced on May 2 and was also featured in the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone, which was launched on May 16. The Dimensity 7050 is a capable chipset comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, which powers the Nothing Phone (1). In its Chinese variant, the Realme 11 Pro offers impressive configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. However, we must wait and see if all these variants will launch in India as availability may vary. Realme 11 Pro will run on Android 13, the latest version of the Android OS. It will feature Realme UI 4.0 as its custom interface, providing a unique and easy-to-use experience.

The Realme 11 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization for sharp and steady photography. In addition, it will include a 2MP macro unit for close-ups. On the front, a 16MP camera housed within a punch-hole slot will take care of selfies and video calls. To keep the device powered up, the Realme 11 Pro will pack a hefty 5000mAh battery. It will also support 67W fast charging, ensuring fast and convenient charging times.

Realme 11 Pro+: Specifications

Realme 11 Pro Plus shares many similarities with its Pro variant, particularly in terms of display and processor. It features the exact same screen as the Pro model, offering a high-quality viewing experience. The processor powering the Pro Plus is identical to the Pro variant, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

While the RAM configuration remains the same as the Pro model, the Plus variant stands out with additional storage options. In China, it is available with a 1TB storage variant. Running Android 13, Realme 11 Pro Plus comes with modified Realme UI 4.0, which provides a user-friendly and personalized interface.

The standout feature of the Realme 11 Pro Plus lies in its camera setup. It features a remarkable 200MP main camera on the rear, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro unit. This triple rear camera setup allows for versatile photography options. Additionally, Realme has teased a 4x "zoom lens" feature on the Pro Plus variant, though it doesn't.