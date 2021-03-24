Realme 8 series - Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro to launch today in India

The Realme 8 series is making its debut today. The new series of smartphones will feature the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The company has been teasing the new phones by confirming details like a 108-megapixel camera and a Super AMOLED screen.

The Realme 8 series launch event is scheduled for 7:30 pm later today. It will be streamed live on Realme's Yo

uTube channel and also on Facebook. Realme has also revealed that the Realme 8 series will go on sale for the first time on March 25 at 12 pm. The smartphone will come in an "Infinite Blue" colour variant with a glossy finish. It is expected to come in more colour options, including black.

In terms of specs, it has been confirmed that the Realme 8 series will launch with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It will also feature a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This will possibly be on the Realme 8 Pro. The new series of smartphones is also confirmed to feature 50W fast charging support, which is said to charge 50% in 17 minutes.

The highlight of the Realme 8 Pro will be the 108-megapixel camera and zoom technology on the sensor. The smartphone is touted to offer the best camera in the company.

As for the rest of its specifications, the leaks suggest that the Realme 8 Pro will work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, while Realme 8 will come with the Snapdragon 720G processor. Both smartphones are expected to feature displays with high refresh rates and have up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.