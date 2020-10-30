Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report

New Delhi: Realme has become the fastest-growing brand to reach the 5 crore smartphone sales mark in nine quarters (from Q3 2018 to Q1 2020), a new report said on Friday.

According to the latest Counterpoint Research report, Realme also recorded a history high level of quarterly shipments of 1.48 crore and is the world's fastest-growing brand in the third quarter as it grew 132 per cent (QoQ).

"This achievement highlights the fact that our smartphones are widely appreciated and adopted by the customers, and the new launches are also very well received. It is indeed another major milestone in our journey towards becoming a leading tech-lifestyle company. Currently we have 30 million users in India," Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEOfficer, Realme India and Europe said in a statement.

In India, Realme sold around 30 lakh smart individual audio devices, reaching the first spot in market share in Q2 2020.

So far, the company has released over 50 AIoT products in 2020, with plans to double it in 2021.

"Realme grew to become one of the top 5, or even top 3, brands in its key markets, including India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and some other Southeast Asian countries", said Abhilash Kumar, Research Analyst, Counterpoint.

In addition, Realme said it has won five top international design awards and collaborated with world-class notable designers on its products through the Realme Design Studio.

The smartphone maker has also expanded to over 61 markets globally and is amongst the Top 5 brands in over 13 markets globally in just two years.