Realme X7 Pro 5G to go on first sale today via Flipkart

Realme X7 Pro 5G is ready to go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available on the Flipkart e-commerce site alongside its official Realme.com at 12 pm. Those interested can go to any of the platforms to get a unit.

Realme X7 Pro 5G: Price and Offers

Realme X7 Pro 5G includes 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999.

As part of today's sale, Axis Bank cardholders can get a 10% discount on the Realme X7 Pro 5G phone purchase.

Realme X7 Pro 5G: Specifications

The smartphone from Realme is equipped with a 6.55-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The Realme smartphone runs on the Android 10 operating system with the company's Realme user interface.

On the camera front, the device has a quad rear camera system. It has a 64MP (f / 1.8) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119 ° field of view (f / 2.3), a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 32MP camera on the front with an aperture of f / 2.45. Mystic Black and Fantasy are the colour options a buyer can choose from.

A 4,500 mAh battery backs the device. It is equipped with 65-watt Super Dart technology to charge your phone quickly.