Realme Youth Days sale: Get best discounts on Realme products

Realme Youth Days sale: Oppo spin-off Realme is hosting Realme Youth Days, an online sale in India.

The smartphone maker is giving huge discounts on smartphones like the Realme 6, Realme X, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro, and AIoT products that includes Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Wireless. Here are the best discount offers for you that you shouldn't miss.

Best offers at Realme Youth Days Sale

1. Realme 6: The phone is available at Rs 13,999, less from its actual cost of Rs 14,999. Customers will be able to avail no-cost EMI of Rs 1,556 per month and a discount of Rs 1,000.

2. Realme X: The company's flagship Realme X launched at Rs 17,999, is available for a lesser price of Rs 15,999.

3. Realme Buds Air Neo: These wireless earbuds can be bought at Rs 2,499 its actual price is Rs 3,999.

4. Realme X2 Pro: The X2 Pro can be bought at a flat discount of Rs 3,000, during the sale, which brings down the cost to Rs 26,999.

5. Realme Buds 2: These wired earphones actually cost Rs 799, but during the sale, one can buy it at just Rs 599.

6. Realme C2: Realme C2 comes with a discount of Rs 1,000. Its 2GB+32GB variant is available at Rs 6,999 while the 3GB+32GB model comes for Rs 7,499.