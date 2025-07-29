Reimagining Digital Transformation: Aziro’s Vision for an AI-Driven, Agile Future

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies), spoke to The Hans India about the evolving landscape of digital transformation and how Aziro is positioning itself as a frontrunner in AI-powered digital engineering. In the conversation, he shared insights on the company's guiding principles, the role of emerging technologies like Generative AI, and Aziro’s unique positioning in a competitive global tech ecosystem.

What inspired you to start Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies), and what was your original vision?

Aziro was founded with a vision of offering a one-stop solution for all digital transformation needs of businesses. The lack of reliable names for engineering customer experiences, flexible solutions, and data analytics services catalyzed the pace of Aziro’s development further. We also envisioned ourselves as a strategic growth partner for our clients who aspire to integrate new-age innovations such as AI, ML, and automation into their legacy systems and business processes. In addition, offering full-stack development capabilities and cloud solutions to clients motivated us to take a plunge into the industry.

What guiding principles have helped you lead and scale Aziro into a global digital engineering company?

Customer-centricity and class-leading digital transformation services are at the core of Aziro’s operating philosophy. We are driven by the vision of scripting the success stories of our clients through world-class solutions. From digital engineering to infrastructure automation and data analytics, all our efforts are woven around clients' specific requirements. We are also proud of our exceptional teams that go the extra mile to deliver customised digital solutions across industries. We keenly follow the Quality & Reliability principles, apparent from the repeat business Aziro gets from its clients.

Aziro operates at the intersection of cloud, DevOps, and data—how do you see the role of digital engineering evolving in the next five years?

The focus of digital engineering in the upcoming years on making businesses adaptable, agile, and scalable. The AI will witness massive developments on the conversational front while the hybrid cloud tech makes its way to many more organisations. The industrial metaverse will emerge and create disruptions across the business verticals. The integration of legacy systems with new technologies will gather pace even as many conventional methods will become completely obsolete. In summary, massive churning is on the horizon, with ramifications of digital transformation all set to disrupt the business world in the coming years.

With Generative AI gaining momentum, how is Aziro leveraging AI in its service offerings or internal processes?

Generative AI is instrumental in enhancing efficiency across functional procedures and operational mechanisms. We at Aziro are leveraging its potential in internal processes and client services. Generative AI is helpful in optimising solutions by constantly upgrading the algorithms and ML techniques. The technology is offering us great help in resolving queries, besides exchanging feedback from clients about the efficacy of our services. Generative AI is also helping us innovate frugally and roll out new features faster while staying ahead of the innovation curve.

How do you differentiate Aziro in a competitive tech services market dominated by large players?

Holisticity, quality, and reliability are the pillars of success that Aziro achieved over time. We are proud of our customer orientation and probably represent the only workplace where job descriptions are developed around client-specific requirements. Offering full-stack capabilities and class-leading digital solutions is another differentiating aspect of Aziro. Our competitive edge also originates from the customised services specifically developed with the unique nature of our clients’ business models in mind.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind—as an entrepreneur, technologist, and human being?

The most significant legacy that one can leave behind is service to humanity. I firmly believe that digital solutions can be used to deliver the greater good to society. By making our clients' businesses thrive through digitalisation, we at Aziro are fundamentally changing how modern-day societies operate. Our venture also inspires millions of entrepreneurs to dream big and serve the areas of their interest with cutting-edge technology and breakthrough solutions. In the future, I aspire to contribute positively and create a positive impact through the services and solutions of Aziro.