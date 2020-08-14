Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Offers Revised Plans

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea keep refreshing their current tariff plans while introducing new ones to be competitive in the cutthroat telecom sector. Here are the details of all the new plans in the prepaid telecom sector which are done recently.

Airtel: Airtel Launches 'Free Data Coupons'

Recently Airtel launched new 'Free Data Coupons', which can be availed via the Airtel Thanks app. These data vouchers will be provided to the Airtel users for pre-selected prepaid plans. These plans include Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349 and Rs 398, which offers 2 GB vouchers of 1GB for 28 days. The prepaid plans of Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 558 get four vouchers of 1GB for 56 days. In the end, the Rs 598 and Rs 698 plans get six coupons of 1GB data for 84 days.

Vodafone Idea: New Rs 819 plan

Recently Vodafone has launched a new Rs 819 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of daily high-speed data at present, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits. The plan brings a validity of 84 days. This plan is packaged with a complimentary Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription. Currently, this plan is available only in the Delhi circle.

Reliance Jio: ISD and IR Prepaid Plans Revised

Jio has recently revised its ISD and International Roaming prepaid plans. The revised Rs 501 plan now brings a validity of 28 days offers a talktime of Rs 424.58. Previously, the same pack plan provided talktime of Rs 551. Under this plan, users can call around 230 countries.

The revised IR packs of Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201, with which users get a talktime of 933.05 and Rs 1,017.80, respectively. Under the IR packs, users can call up to 170 countries.