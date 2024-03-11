Sales of new Samsung Galaxy S24 rise 8 pc globally

Seoul : Samsung's new Galaxy S24 series smartphones enjoyed a robust start in the first three weeks of release, with their sales showing double-digit growth in key markets, industry data showed on Monday.

Global sales of the Galaxy S24 between January 28 and February 17 expanded 8 per cent compared with the previous Galaxy S23 series during the same period last year, according to the data by market research firm Counterpoint Research.

In particular, Samsung saw sales of its latest smartphone model jump 22 per cent over its predecessor in its home market, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In Western Europe, its sales vaulted 28 per cent driven by strong preorders in Britain, Germany and France. The US also experienced 14 per cent growth in sales.



Sales of the most expensive S24 Ultra model accounted for 52 per cent of the total, followed by the Galaxy S24 at 27 per cent and the Galaxy S24 Plus at 21 per cent.



Unveiled in January, the Galaxy S24 series is Samsung's first smartphone model with on-device artificial intelligence (AI), featuring real-time translation for phone calls and improved camera performance.

