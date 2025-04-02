Sam Altman Teases ‘Images v2’ After Viral Ghibli AI Trend Overloads ChatGPT

The recent surge in demand for AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT’s image-generation tool has captivated the internet. Over the past week, millions of users—from casual AI fans to major influencers—have used OpenAI’s chatbot to create whimsical, hand-drawn visuals inspired by the renowned Japanese animation studio.

This overwhelming interest led to record-breaking activity on OpenAI’s platform, straining its servers and temporarily restricting access to the image-generation feature. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded by hinting at an enhanced version of the tool, stating that users are “not ready for images v2.”

Sam Altman Hints at ‘Images v2’ After Ghibli AI Art Frenzy

The viral popularity of Ghibli-style AI-generated art has not only created technical hurdles but also sparked discussions about copyright concerns. Legal experts have weighed in on whether AI-generated art that closely resembles Ghibli’s signature style could lead to intellectual property issues. Additionally, past comments from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki resurfaced, rekindling debates about the ethics of AI-generated art.

Amid the buzz, Sam Altman posted on X:

"Y’all are not ready for images v2..."

This cryptic statement suggests OpenAI is developing a more advanced version of its image-generation tool. While no official details have been disclosed, experts speculate that the upcoming iteration may feature enhanced customization, higher-resolution outputs, and greater artistic control over AI-generated images.

Ghibli AI Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Growth

The explosion of interest in Ghibli-style AI art significantly boosted OpenAI’s user base. Key milestones include:

· 150 million weekly active users, the highest count in 2025.

· One million new users joined within an hour, as confirmed by Sam Altman.

· An 11% increase in app downloads and a 6% rise in in-app revenue (Source: SensorTower).

ChatGPT Struggles With Demand—Altman Warns of Delays

The unprecedented demand resulted in temporary service disruptions, with many users experiencing slow processing times and glitches. OpenAI had to throttle access to stabilize performance.

Acknowledging these issues, Sam Altman posted:

"We are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from OpenAI to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges."

Despite these technical hurdles, the rapid adoption of OpenAI’s tools has drawn comparisons to the viral launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, reinforcing the growing influence of AI-generated digital art.