Samsung Company Comes Up With 'ECO' TV Pack
Samsung is coming up with some or the other invention everyday and is surprising the users. Today it came with another amazing invention 'Eco-Pack' which converts the normal TV into a different type of tach box.
According to the sources, each set up box will receive a QR code… With this code, one can unlock the instructions for the transformation of the set-up box. B it bookshelves, magazine racks or cat houses, the QR code will convert the normal TV into the listed things.
Each of them will have a limited lifetime and it will depend on the usage. Initially, this change will be done to The Serif, Sero and Frame models.
